Lending The Ticker

CFPB announces handful of leadership changes

Five new individuals join leadership team

January 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mortgage professionals Richard Cordray
Board Room

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced its first leadership changes within the bureau for 2017 following several leadership team changes in 2016.

The positions announced this time around include: the chief of staff, the chief information officer, the chief financial officer, the assistant director of consumer lending, reporting, and collections markets, and the assistant director for the Office For Servicemember Affairs.

“I am very excited for the new additions we are announcing today to the Bureau’s senior leadership,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray. “The mix of experience and talent this group brings will provide great value to the Bureau as we continue to work on behalf of consumers everywhere.”

Here’s a quick snippet for each of the five new additions to the CFPB leadership team.

First, Leandra English is returning to the CFPB to serve as the chief of staff, previously serving in a number of senior leadership roles at the bureau, including deputy chief operating officer, acting chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and deputy associate director of external affairs.

Jerry Horton will serve as the CFPB’s chief information officer. Prior to the CFPB, Horton worked at the Department of State where he started and led the Office of the Chief Architect for State’s global information presence.

Next, the bureau named Paul Kantwill as the CFPB’s assistant director for servicemember affairs. Before this role, Kantwill served as the director in the Office of Legal Policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Personnel & Readiness at the Pentagon.

The CFPB hired John McNamara as the CFPB’s assistant director of consumer lending, reporting, and collections markets.  McNamara previously served in the same capacity in an acting role, and before that was the debt collection program manager at the bureau.

Lastly, the CFPB tapped Elizabeth Reilly as the CFPB’s chief financial officer. Reilly has also served as the deputy chief financial officer at the bureau, joining as one of the agency’s first employees in 2010. 

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB announces several leadership changes

PHH handed next move in battle with CFPB

Do you think CFPB TRID changes will heal mortgage market pain?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

U.S. tries a second time to convict MBS trader Jesse Litvak

Dow flirts extremely close to 20K milestone

Fact is, no one knows anything about former HUD secretaries

Despite slowdown in growth, December jobs report still increases

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.