CFPB announces handful of leadership changes

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced its first leadership changes within the bureau for 2017 following several leadership team changes in 2016.

The positions announced this time around include: the chief of staff, the chief information officer, the chief financial officer, the assistant director of consumer lending, reporting, and collections markets, and the assistant director for the Office For Servicemember Affairs.

“I am very excited for the new additions we are announcing today to the Bureau’s senior leadership,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray. “The mix of experience and talent this group brings will provide great value to the Bureau as we continue to work on behalf of consumers everywhere.”

Here’s a quick snippet for each of the five new additions to the CFPB leadership team.

First, Leandra English is returning to the CFPB to serve as the chief of staff, previously serving in a number of senior leadership roles at the bureau, including deputy chief operating officer, acting chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and deputy associate director of external affairs.

Jerry Horton will serve as the CFPB’s chief information officer. Prior to the CFPB, Horton worked at the Department of State where he started and led the Office of the Chief Architect for State’s global information presence.

Next, the bureau named Paul Kantwill as the CFPB’s assistant director for servicemember affairs. Before this role, Kantwill served as the director in the Office of Legal Policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Personnel & Readiness at the Pentagon.

The CFPB hired John McNamara as the CFPB’s assistant director of consumer lending, reporting, and collections markets. McNamara previously served in the same capacity in an acting role, and before that was the debt collection program manager at the bureau.

Lastly, the CFPB tapped Elizabeth Reilly as the CFPB’s chief financial officer. Reilly has also served as the deputy chief financial officer at the bureau, joining as one of the agency’s first employees in 2010.