Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Detroit garage

January 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
A potential Detroit homebuyer found a lot more than expected last week after discovering mummified remains in the garage of a home, according to an article in Fox News.

From the article:

The body was entombed in the backseat of a dust-covered Plymouth that was 25 or 26-years-old, the Detroit News reported.

It appears the body had been there for years and was beyond the decomposition stage, the paper reported, citing a spokesman for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is currently under investigation by the Detroit Police. 

So how did the human remains go unnoticed for so long?

According to the original report by The Detroit News:

Detroit Police spokesman Dan Donakowski said officers were called to the location after the body was discovered. The home, he said, was being rented to a family and did not use the garage.

The potential homeowner “opened up the car door and observed this decomposed body inside,” Donakowski said. “We talked to the current tenants of that location and they were told that the actual homeowners had said basically don’t go in the garage, don’t put anything in the garage.”

 

The news is a reminder of a story back in September 2015 of a home in San Francisco that sold for $1.56 million. So what’s the catch? Just a few months before, a mummified corpse of the homeowner was found in the house. Apparently the homeowner’s daughter was living in the house and was a hoarder. But the shocking news didn’t keep buyers away from the home. 

