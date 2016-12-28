Investments

Deutsche Bank massive RMBS penalty gets cut in half

Justice reduces $14bn fine substantially

December 28, 2016
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Deutsche Bank Justice RMBS settlement
bank

Deutsche Bank announced last week that it finally reached a settlement in principle with the Department of Justice in connection with the bank’s issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.

Deutsche Bank initially fought the larger charge of $14 billion; the latest figure puts the penalty in the $7 billion range.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1billion and to provide $4.1 billion in relief to American homeowners.

“The consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and other assistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to be determined, and delivered over a period of at least five years,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

“The settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, and there can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation,” the statement added.

Deutsche Bank expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $1.17 billion in the financial results for the fourth quarter as a result of the civil monetary penalty. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank nears massive RMBS settlement with U.S. regulators

Bank of America faces massive $13 billion RMBS claim

Ghosts of subprime: Germany plans Deutsche Bank rescue, or does it?

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

Recent Articles by Jacob Gaffney

Credit Suisse reaches RMBS settlement from 2007 housing boom

NAR begins search for new CEO

New York just required beefed up cybersecurity measures at banks and insurers

This is why markets went nuts on Fed’s rate hike

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.