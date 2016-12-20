Lending Real Estate

Equity gap between top and bottom of housing market starts to narrow

Negative equity decreases over 10% in Q3

December 20, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price Negative equity underwater Zillow
Underwater home

Negative home equity decreased in the third quarter, with the greatest decreases seen among lower-end homes, according to the Q3 Negative Equity report from Zillow.

The number of homes with negative equity fell to 10.9% of total homes in the third quarter this year, down from 13.4% last year and from 12.1% in the second quarter.

Negative equity continues to recede as home prices increase, growing ever closer to their 2007 peaks.

Earlier this month, a report from CoreLogic also showed an increase in home equity for the third quarter of about 10% or $726 billion from last year. 

The U.S. negative equity rate is the share of all homeowners with a mortgage that is underwater, owing more on their home than it is worth. When home values fall, as they did dramatically between mid-2007 and late 2011, negative equity rises. When home values rise, negative equity recedes.

Home values at the low end of the market are rising much faster than those at the higher end due to the large demand for starter homes. Home values for the homes were rising 9.2% annually by the end of the third quarter. This is compared to the 4.3% increase for homes at the higher end of the market.

Because of this increase, negative equity for bottom-tier homes receded more quickly during the third quarter, according to Zillow’s report. The negative equity rate among bottom-third homes fell from 19.4% to 16.9%, a drop of 2.5 percentage points. Over the same time, the negative equity rate among top-tier homes fell from 7.3% to 6.8%, a drop of just 0.5 percentage points.

However, while the gap may be narrowing, its spread is still significant. In fact, in some areas it reaches over 20 percentage points.

“In Detroit, for example, the negative equity rate among top-tier homes is 4.4%; among bottom-tier homes, the negative equity rate is almost ten times higher at 39% – a gap of 34.6 percentage points, the largest gap among the 35 largest metros analyzed,” Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell wrote in the report.

Other metros with a spread of more than 20 points includes Cleveland with 28.1 points, St. Louis with 22 points, Atlanta with 21 points and Chicago with 20.5 points.

The negative equity that remains among bottom-tier homes can also help create a shortaged of inventory as homeowners in negative equity find it hard, if not impossible, to sell and buy a new home, according to the report.

Reprints

Related Articles

Gap between what homeowners and appraisers think is improving

Homes with negative equity decrease more than 10%

Zillow: Rising home values continue to lower negative equity

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

ATTOM: Affordability at worst point since 2008

Cash sales in September increased for third month in a row

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Existing home sales continue to climb at highest pace since 2007

Billionaire to build micro-apartments for the homeless

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.