Zillow’s 3D Home tours adds AI assistance

Zillow’s already-popular 3D home tour option has gotten an upgrade, now allowing potential homebuyers and renters the opportunity to view still photos and AI-generated floor plans in a shared interface. The AI can also predict room dimensions and square footage.

Following a 3D tour, the interactive floor plan is automatically uploaded to the listing and can also be added to the MLS, embedded on a website, or shared via email or social media.

The interface uses panoramic photos captured by an agent or photographer with Zillow’s 3D Home app and a 360-degree camera, and then applies the models to generate a 3D home tour and interactive floor plan.

Zillow said remote shoppers can now get an accurate sense of the spatial relationship of rooms in a home that they couldn’t get when viewing these media separately.

“We are redefining the virtual tour experience by using AI to break down the barriers between listing media and listing data, such as square footage and room dimensions,” said Josh Weisberg, vice president of Zillow’s “media experience” team. “This new integrated experience will help shoppers better understand the relationship between still photos and the layout of the house, provide a better sense of the space and home features, and improve the overall shopping experience.”

How to gain more listing visibility in a shifting housing market

Learn how brokers and agents are growing listing visibility among rental properties, attracting more clients in the new year.

Presented by: Apartments.com

With agents, lenders, and even appraisers working more remotely, tools like online 3D home tours are popping up across the country.

Virtual home tours have already been adopted by Keller Williams, realtor.com, Redfin and Zigzy. Last summer, when COVID-19 cases were rising in the country, 72% of Zillow agents said they are likely to continue providing virtual tours after the outbreak ends.

Zillow saw the number of its 3D Home tours for listings more than triple between 2019 and 2020 because buyers and their agents recognized the tool as a safer way to tour, and sellers and listing agents saw it as a cost-effective and high-quality way to highlight and share listings in a hot housing market.

The 3D Home tours are currently available in 25 markets, with more expected to be added throughout 2021.

“Agents leveraging technology such as Zillow’s free 3D Home tours have also seen improved success for their listings through increased views and saves on Zillow,” Weisberg said. “Based on data collected in May 2020, buyers saved listings with 3D Home tours 32% more often than listings without.”