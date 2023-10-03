From reactive to proactive: reshaping QC for today’s mortgage landscape
From reactive to proactive: reshaping QC for today's mortgage landscape
Xactus’ valuation solution approved to fulfill Fannie Mae’s property data collection orders

Xactus Appraisal FirewallX valuation solutions can assist with providing data for Fannie Mae's value acceptance + property data and hybrid appraisals

Mortgage tech company Xactus announced that its valuation solution Appraisal Firewall X has met federal requirements and is capable of fulfilling Fannie Mae property data collection orders.

Appraisal Firewall X connects mortgage lenders with vetted and trained property data collectors to deliver the value acceptance + property data and hybrid appraisal solutions, the company said in a release. 

Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data extends an appraisal waiver as long as property data is gathered by a vetted and trained third party and a floor plan is delivered to a desktop underwriter. 

Hybrid appraisals require a vetted and trained third party to inspect the property and gather data — including a floor plan — and deliver it to a licensed appraiser for a desktop appraisal. Xactus Appraisal Firewall X provides data for both processes.

Xactus also supports Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report).

Freddie Mac’s ACE + PDR program and Fannie Mae’s Value acceptance + property data were designed to increase efficiencies for all stakeholders and lower costs in comparison to traditional appraisals while maintaining the high-risk mitigation standards employed by the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

“At Xactus, we are focused on advancing the modern mortgage and prepared for the future of appraisals,” Shelley Leonard, president of Xactus, said in a statement. “We believe that Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data initiative as well as Freddie Mac’s ACE + PDR program will produce a better, more streamlined process for lenders and consumers.”

Fannie Mae’s program is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize the valuation component of the mortgage industry. Upon submitting a subject property to desktop underwriters, the lender will receive a notification indicating the process for which the property qualifies.

Broomall, Pennsylvania-headquartered Xactus, founded in 1928, has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers.

