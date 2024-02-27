Xactus names chief operating officer

Mortgage technology firm Xactus named Michael Crockett as its chief operating officer. He previously served as the company’s chief data officer.

In his expanded role, Crockett will guide day-to-day operations and key departments at Xactus, including credit, verifications and tenant screening.

Crockett will also evaluate internal and external customer experiences, with a focus on enhancing service quality and technical support.

The executive has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience in helping lenders mitigate risk.

Before serving as Xactus’ chief data officer, Crockett was the company’s executive vice president of data solutions. Previously, he was EVP of product development at Credit Plus before Xactus acquired the company in September 2021. He also held several senior executive roles at Kroll Factual Data, a national mortgage information company, including as a senior strategic executive and senior vice president of operations.

“I’m honored to step into this position and help Xactus solve new client challenges,” Crockett said in a statement. “We have a rare chance to transform verifications at scale and help lenders keep pace in a fast-changing world.”

Xactus provides solutions that include credit reporting, online verifications, fraud detection and property appraisal.

Recently, Xactus’ valuation solution was approved to fulfill Fannie Mae’s property data collection orders.

Its valuation solution, Appraisal Firewall X, connects mortgage lenders with vetted and trained property data collectors to deliver Fannie Mae’s Value acceptance + Property Data and hybrid appraisal solutions.

With eight operations centers across the country, Xactus helps clients to digitally integrate a 360-degree approach to verification across their workflows, according to its website.

Broomall, Pennsylvania-headquartered Xactus, founded in 1928, has more than 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and nonbank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokerages.