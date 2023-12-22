Williston Financial Group’s MyHome acquires Volly

Williston Financial Group is closing out 2023 with yet another acquisition. The firm announced Thursday that MyHome, a WFG subsidiary, has acquired technology and marketing services provider Volly.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Since inception, both WFG and MyHome have been dedicated to providing transparency and empowerment to all mortgage transaction participants,” Steve Ozonian, the CEO and president of WFG, said in a statement. “As the digital transformation of our industry accelerates, we’re committed to acquiring and building solutions that help us further expand our reach and achieve the next stage of our mission to transform and streamline the real estate experience for all constituents.”

Launched in 2004, 10 of the nation’s top 30 banks work with Volly. In a statement, WFG said that it believes this addition will enable it to help its lender customers generate and convert more leads, and reduce the time and cost associated with loan transactions.

Volly’s services will be offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which provides customizable services, including appraisal management, valuation services, title and settlement services, sales enablement, and CRM tools, for lenders of all sizes.

“The acquisition of Volly fits with this vision, as Volly helps lenders simplify lead generation, conversion, and customer retention, while creating an excellent experience for their customers,” Marty Frame, the president of MyHome, said in a statement.

This acquisition was not the only major addition WFG made this year. In late May, the firm announced it had acquired multiple retail title locations and operations centers in Northern and Central California from Doma Holdings.