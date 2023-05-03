Stavvy joins forces with WFG on eClosing tech solutions

Stavvy, a fintech company specializing in digital and remote collaboration for lending and real estate companies, announced on Wednesday a new partnership with WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) to provide the company and its customers with eClosing technology solutions.

“Stavvy is incredibly excited to work with WFG to bring innovative eClosing solutions to the masses,” said Kosta Ligris, Founder and CEO of Stavvy. “Our collaboration will enable us to leverage our strengths and expertise to deliver a digitally integrated and secure closing experience that is sure to exceed buyer expectations.”

With this partnership, Stavvy and WFG are aiming to provide clients with digital closing solutions and a seamless closing experience. It will provide clients with innovative technology solutions that improve customer experience, enhance digital protection, and combat fraud during the closing process, according to a press release about the partnership.

This includes remote online notarization (RON) services that offer an “unparalleled” level of digital security with knowledge-based authentication (KBA), easy access to closing documentation, and flexible scheduling.

“We are excited to offer our clients eClosing solutions that enhance the overall efficiency of the real estate and mortgage lending industries, while also providing a seamless and secure closing experience,” said WFG SVP, National Escrow Advisor Natalie Koonce.

Boston-based fintech Stavvy works to increase efficiency and transparency in real estate and mortgage lending. Its platform offers eClosing functionality, including eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing designed for real estate and mortgage professionals.

WFG National Title Insurance Company is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. The Portland, Oregon-based company, a Williston Financial Group company, strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.