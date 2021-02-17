When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?
When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?

Banrate.com's SVP and Chief Financial Analyst joins this episode to discuss past extensions, pros and cons of the latest extension and when he thinks the extensions will stop.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates

Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions for the mortgage industry. Explore the benefits and use cases for these opportunities.

Making housing more affordable by bridging the supply gap
Making housing more affordable by bridging the supply gap

Since 2011, the number of existing single-family homes for sale has declined more than 30%. At the same time, we’ve seen an unprecedented increase in home prices.

We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Black Homeownership

Why is Black homeownership declining?

Winston discusses fair lending and her advocacy work

This HousingWire Daily podcast transcription features an interview with Monique Winston, vice president-national business development executive and chair of the diversity and inclusion council at WFG National Title Insurance Company. In this episode, Winston discusses her work at WFG and as an advocate for Black homeownership.

Listen to the full episode here or below and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Below is the transcription of the interview. These transcriptions, powered by Speechpad, have been lightly edited and may contain small errors from reproduction:

Alcynna Lloyd: Hello, HousingWire listeners. Today I’m joined with Monique Winston, who is the vice president, national business development executive and chair of the diversity and inclusion council at WFG National Title Insurance Company. Thanks for joining us on HousingWire Daily.

Monique Winston: Well, thank you very much.

Alcynna Lloyd: Of course. Listeners, Monique has more than 24 years of C Suite executive, legal and operations experience in the financial services arena, concentrating in the area of title insurance. As a nationally renowned minority business advocate, she also focuses on inclusion and development of women and minorities in business and as homeowners. Monique, can you tell us more about your background and how you entered the housing finance sector?

Monique Winston: Well, sure. And I must admit, it was not the trajectory that I saw myself taking, but I have actually been in the title industry for a little over 26 years now. And ironically, I didn’t anticipate getting into the title industry or anything real estate-related upon graduating from law school. You know, I tried a few things but after taking an opportunity at Lender Services actually in Pittsburgh, I found that the practice of title or real estate was much different than what I had experienced from an educational perspective. So you know, I tell people all the time I literally did not like any class that had to do with real estate or finance or anything of the sort. But you know, once I got into the practice of it, I found that there was kind of diversity opportunity, I’ll say, meaning that within one company, I could work in various areas. So for example, I could work in legal, I could work in title operations, I could work in closings, process improvement, executive level management, and literally that’s, you know, what I did. And I found, to me, I found an industry that was as versatile as the law degree that I had. So you know, again, I guess we always say I stumbled, you stumbled into the industry and then you never get out.

house HW+
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Feb 15, 2021 By

These are the top 5 real estate podcasts

HousingWire lists the top 5 real estate podcasts in the housing space.

Feb 17, 2021 By
