Why is Black homeownership declining?

Alcynna Lloyd: Hello, HousingWire listeners. Today I’m joined with Monique Winston, who is the vice president, national business development executive and chair of the diversity and inclusion council at WFG National Title Insurance Company. Thanks for joining us on HousingWire Daily.

Monique Winston: Well, thank you very much.

Alcynna Lloyd: Of course. Listeners, Monique has more than 24 years of C Suite executive, legal and operations experience in the financial services arena, concentrating in the area of title insurance. As a nationally renowned minority business advocate, she also focuses on inclusion and development of women and minorities in business and as homeowners. Monique, can you tell us more about your background and how you entered the housing finance sector?

Monique Winston: Well, sure. And I must admit, it was not the trajectory that I saw myself taking, but I have actually been in the title industry for a little over 26 years now. And ironically, I didn’t anticipate getting into the title industry or anything real estate-related upon graduating from law school. You know, I tried a few things but after taking an opportunity at Lender Services actually in Pittsburgh, I found that the practice of title or real estate was much different than what I had experienced from an educational perspective. So you know, I tell people all the time I literally did not like any class that had to do with real estate or finance or anything of the sort. But you know, once I got into the practice of it, I found that there was kind of diversity opportunity, I’ll say, meaning that within one company, I could work in various areas. So for example, I could work in legal, I could work in title operations, I could work in closings, process improvement, executive level management, and literally that’s, you know, what I did. And I found, to me, I found an industry that was as versatile as the law degree that I had. So you know, again, I guess we always say I stumbled, you stumbled into the industry and then you never get out.