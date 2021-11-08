Master Class: How to become an experience architect
Master Class: How to become an experience architect

No matter what part of the housing industry you fall into, this mastermind will equip you with the information you need to become an experience architect.

HousingWire Annual On-Demand
HousingWire Annual On-Demand

Housing professionals from across the ecosystem convened in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Watch full sessions from the event on-demand here!

Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market
Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market

Lenders need tools that increase their speed and efficiency, while also ensuring they remain in compliance. This white paper provides insights into why lenders should consider integrating compliance automation.

Steve Murray on how agents stand out in a segmented market
Steve Murray on how agents stand out in a segmented market

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses the increased amount of competition among productive agents due to market segmentation.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

When will we see the next housing recession?

Here's what you need to look for to predict a downturn

piggy bank and house HW+

Economic cycles are like serial killers on a Netflix show: they leave clues to get caught. Interpreting these clues gives you the ability to see when the economy is in recovery and when things are about to go into recession. My job as a data analyst is to provide the map you need to follow these clues, specifically as they relate to housing.

Each economic sector behaves differently in a recession; typically, the industry with the most leverage on growth gets hit the hardest. This was the case for housing during the lead-up to the bubble years as housing data went criminally insane in the years 2002-2005.

As we close in on Thanksgiving, we can be grateful for the recent excellent jobs report, which shows that the housing crash fanatics have failed once again in 2021. But during any economic expansion we can expect to see the occasional red flags warning us of the next economic recession. Some of these flags will just be noise in the system that can be ignored, while others may indicate actual cracks in our foundation that need to be heeded. The trick is being able to distinguish between the two.

Regarding the U.S. housing market, no single metric can herald an oncoming slowdown; it will require several factors signaling in concert for the warning to be meaningful. I’ve outlined these factors below.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ JPMorgan Chase
    Rising home prices are fueling the private-label market

    Although nonbanks to date have been the primary source of jumbo-loan originations for private-label deals, banks are sitting on a huge stockpile of jumbo loans now kept in portfolio. HW+ Premium Content

    Nov 05, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    UWM Building Image (1)
    UWM posts $330M in profits in Q3 2021

    United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the largest wholesale lender in the country, posted $329.9 million in profits during the third quarter, an uptick from the $138.7 million registered in the second quarter.

    Nov 09, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please