Lunch & Learn about Minority Homeownership
Lunch & Learn about Minority Homeownership

This Lunch and Learn, which will feature speakers from SalesForce, NAR and the MBA, will examine what factors are contributing to the decline in minority homeownership and what the industry can do to address the widening gap.

Side Real Estate CEO discusses $2.5 billion valuation
Side Real Estate CEO discusses $2.5 billion valuation

In this episode, CEO of Side Real Estate discusses his company’s recent valuation at $2.5B, plans for breaking into new markets, and why a tech-focused backend and white-label brand are vital to Side’s success.

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros
Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report shows there are good reasons a housing crash is not going to happen. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report.

How proactive communication can reduce the risk of foreclosure
How proactive communication can reduce the risk of foreclosure

As borrowers impacted by COVID-19 continue to exit mortgage forbearance, now is the time for lenders and servicers to be proactive in their borrower outreach to reduce foreclosure volume.

Politics & Money

What the industry wants from the FHFA, and what it may get

How does the mortgage market’s desire for predictability figure into Biden’s agenda?

HW+ Sandra Thompson + Joe Biden
President Joe Biden and Sandra Thompson, Acting Director of the FHFA

Just hours after the Biden administration appointed Sandra Thompson, a longtime regulator, to take the wheel at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a group representing independent mortgage bankers had some suggestions.

But first, the Community Home Lender Association made it clear to Thompson and U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen that it wanted to put the policies of the last administration in the rearview window.

“Neither of you were involved in the adoption of the January PSPA restrictions, which were implemented just days before the outgoing Administration left office,” the letter said.

The Washington, D.C.-based trade group went on to ask that the 7% cap on GSE purchases of mortgages for investment properties and second homes be ultimately eliminated. It also asked that the $1.5 billion individual lender cash window cap be raised to $5 billion, remedying a policy that it said created “arbitrage profit opportunities for Wall Street Banks.”

In her first week as acting director of the FHFA, Thompson has taken actions to preemptively align Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac servicers with a rule to safeguard borrowers. She lowered barriers for COVID-19-impacted borrowers to reduce their interest rates. She has also reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to closing the racial homeownership gap.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW-atlanta-homes
    Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

    The most recent pending home sales report that soundly beat estimates after a downtrend in the previous months caused some serious head-scratching. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report. HW+ Premium Content

    Jul 05, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Technology abstract background with person hand touching complex circular diagram on virtual screen with copy-space, innovation, network, big data and internet concept
    Attom boosts database, acquires GeoData Plus

    Attom Data Solutions has acquired GeoData Plus, the nation’s largest property database offering access to property reports and prospecting tools.

    Jul 07, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please