Washington-based indy firm joins RE/MAX

Another independent brokerage has chosen to align with RE/MAX. Yakima Valley, Washington-based The Real Estate Collective, is RE/MAX’s latest franchise, according to an announcement on Tuesday. The brokerage will now operate under the name RE/MAX The Collective.

The new firm is owned by Haley Larson, who joined RE/MAX with her 17 agents. In 2022, Larson’s agents achieved $55 million in sales volume, according to the release.

“The education, the systems and the years of tried and true behind the RE/MAX brand is nothing short of excellent,” Larson said in a statement. “I love the RE/MAX values and the company’s emphasis on technology while not replacing the agent.”

Larson started her career in real estate as an agent at a large national franchise in 2014. After building her own team at the franchise, she set out to open a boutique firm in 2022, before ultimately deciding to align with the RE/MAX brand.

“I know this decision will fast track the growth of the office and fill a national voice here in Yakima,” Larson said.

RE/MAX The Collective will serve buyers and sellers throughout Yakima, Ellensburg and Cle Elum and it will specialize in rural and residential properties as well as large agricultural farms.

Larson said she is currently looking to grow the firm by bringing in more real estate agents.

Last week, California-based RE/MAX Proper, another RE/MAX franchise affiliate, announced that it had acquired All Nations Realty and Investments, an independent brokerage in Rancho Cucamonga.