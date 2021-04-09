The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Appraisals & ValuationsIPO / M&A

Voxtur acquires appraisal software firm Anow

Canadian firm paid $30.5M

Canadian real estate technology company Voxtur Analytics Corp. closed on the acquisition of appraisal management software firm Appraisal Now for approximately $30.5 million, the company said this week.

“This strategic acquisition bolsters recurring revenues and accelerates the development of Voxtur’s data ingestion engine, allowing clients to achieve optimal efficiency and cost savings,” Voxtur said in a statement.

Appraisal Now, better known as “Anow,” makes an automated appraisal workflow management platform for the global appraisal market. The company claims Anow has completed 6 million appraisals, with more than $2 billion in fees collected. It’s used in 60-plus countries. Anow, founded in 2011 and led by Marty Haldane, claims appraisers can manage orders, clients and fees with its dedicated consumer relationship management software.

“The Anow appraiser-first model benefits all value-chain participants from lenders to consumers and reinforces our vision of the Uberization of the entire real estate transaction,” said Voxtur’s Chairman and CEO Gary Yeoman.

The acquisition fits with Voxtur’s larger corporate makeup. The firm offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services for investors, government agencies, servicers and lenders.

The transaction occurred around the same time that investment firm Gridiron Capital acquired Class Valuation, a technology-enabled appraisal management company. Class Valuation, which has ties to executives at United Wholesale Mortgage, provides regulatory-compliant appraisals to the country’s top mortgage lenders and originators.

Appraisers have been under considerable pressure since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago. Many were unable to conduct appraisals in-person and have relied more heavily on automated valuation models from a slew of providers, such as Black Knight, Corelogic, Weiss Analytics and HouseCanary. Though that issue has lessened in recent months, a shortage of appraisers and an incredibly hot real estate market has led to occasional criticism from real estate agents and loan originators about low valuations creating an “appraisal gap.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

housing market outlook
Millions will enter housing market in 2021: Zillow

Up to 2.5 million households could enter the housing market in 2021, per Zillow. The buyers will descend on the “secondary cities” across the U.S.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Targeting first-generation homebuyers for financial help

The Urban Institute researches how down payment assistance for first-generation homebuyers could help turn the tide of systemic racism.

Apr 09, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please