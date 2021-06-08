Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Closing

Verus Title plants roots in Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas will be home base for Fathom subsidiary

North Carolina-based Verus Title, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings, has added offices in the Lone Star State.

At the end of the first quarter, Fathom —  a real estate and technology services platform — had approximately 2,400 real estate agents in Texas, including around 1,700 in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Verus Title will be focusing on expanding its presence primarily in North Texas, according to Paul Yurashevich, Verus Title founder and president.

“Opening in Texas has been a priority for us, and I’m excited that we are now licensed to operate there,” Yurashevich said. “We believe that the demand for an innovative title agency such as Verus, with industry-leading technology and a national footprint, is significant. Our goal is to leverage that demand through additional planned growth.”

Verus is planning a full U.S. rollout in the future, Yurashevich added.

Chris Mitchell, a 20-year title industry veteran, will lead title operations as managing director for its Texas operations, Yurashevich said. Prior to joining Verus, Mitchell was senior vice president of Capital Title of Texas.

“Verus has been exceeding all of its goals since its acquisition, and we look forward to its continued growth,” said Josh Harley, Fathom CEO and founder. “[Mitchell] brings a wealth of experience and well-earned respect to Verus, as we continue to serve agents and clients across Texas.”

Fathom acquired Verus in November 2020 to complement its suite of services in the residential and commercial real estate market. Since then, Verus has added operations in Texas and Illinois, and expanded its footprint in Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.

Other Fathom brands include Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, and Real Results. In April, Fathom acquired LiveBy, a hyperlocal data and technology platform, for $9 million. The purchase consisted of approximately $3 million in cash and $6 million in Fathom common stock.

In March, Fathom acquired Georgia-based Red Barn Real Estate. Terms of that transaction were not disclosed.

