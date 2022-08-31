HW Media
FintechPeople Movers

Verification provider Xactus hires chief compliance officer

Ross Gloudeman joins Xactus from Azminuth GRC

Xactus tapped Ross Gloudeman as the verification solutions provider’s general counsel and chief compliance officer. The executive will be responsible for strengthening Xactus’ regulatory compliance framework and administering regulatory changes required by the credit and mortgage industries, the firm said. Gloudeman started on Tuesday. 

Gloudeman’s career in mortgages and financial services will help “modernize compliance strategies for the quickly evolving mortgage landscape” as traditional approaches are falling behind, said Perry Steiner, chairman and CEO of Xactus said.

ross Gloudeman-3
Ross Gloudeman, general counsel and chief compliance officer of Xactus

The executive was most recently the general counsel and chief compliance officer at Azminuth GRC, a regulatory tech company, for less than a year. His 15-plus years of career include three years at Home Point Financial, where he was promoted to senior managing director of enterprise risk and corporate governance and seven years at Black Knight Financial Services. where he left as chief compliance and regulatory counsel. 

Xactus, which says it has more than 6,500 clients including bank and nonbank mortgage originators, uses its proprietary technology platform to close loans quickly. Starting out with a combination of credit reporting companies CIS Credit Solutions and Avantus in 2020, the company moved into the appraisal technology business the following year and rebranded to Xactus in March 2022. 

Since then, the firm acquired MassiveCert, a software company that provides flood zone determinations for insurance, lending and real estate in July. With the acquisition, Xactus added flood services to its verification solutions “to address clients’ flood risk assessment needs,” the firm said. 

In June, the verifications solutions provider rolled out a monitoring program that scans residential addresses for changes in listing status. In a tight housing market, Xactus said it aims to help customers close loans more quickly.  

Amid the new acquisitions and program roll outs, Gloudeman said he hopes to contribute his compliance management approach to the firm. 

“We have a unique opportunity in a down market to help deliver the dream of homeownership by further enabling lenders’ decisioning and closing processes,” Gloudeman said. 

