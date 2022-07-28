Verification solutions provider Xactus acquires MassiveCert

Xactus will add flood services to its list of verification solutions with the acquisition of MassiveCert, a software company that provides flood zone determinations for insurance, lending and real estate.

With the acquisition, Xactus will offer flood zone determinations to its clients by using its proprietary flood data and technology products, the firm said Wednesday. MassiveCert will be rebranded as Xactus Flood Solutions. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of MassiveCert supports our objective of advancing the modern mortgage by allowing us to more comprehensively address our clients’ flood risk assessment needs,” said Shelley Leonard, president of Xactus.

Mortgage lenders are required to determine a property’s flood risk and decide whether flood insurance will be required as a condition for a loan. Up until now, Xactus obtained data from third parties. MassiveCert, in addition to flood zone determinations, provides elevation certificates, Letters of Map Amendment services, private flood compliance, and real-property risk assessment.

Xactus’s addition of flood services comes after the solutions provider rolled out a monitoring program in June. The program, which scans residential addresses for changes in listing status, was aimed at courting more lenders through its active listing data in a tight housing market, the firm said.

Starting out with a combination of credit reporting companies CIS Credit Solutions and Avantus in 2020, the company moved into the appraisal technology business the following year and rebranded to Xactus in March 2022.

With more than 6,500 clients including bank and non-bank mortgage originators, credit unions and mortgage brokers, Xactus aims to close more loans quickly with its proprietary platform. The Xactus 360 platform delivers credit reporting, verifications and settlement services and is integrated with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and credit bureaus.