Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?
What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory.

RMI’s John Lunde talks future of reverse mortgages
RMI’s John Lunde talks future of reverse mortgages

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with the RMD Podcast. The episode features an interview with John Lunde, president of Reverse Market Insight (RMI).

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

The pace of this housing market requires having as much information as possible, as early in the decision-making process as possible. That includes details about property condition, which can significantly impact property value.

Mortgage

UWM’s margin confidence & the coming wave of retail LOs

Mortgage lender also reveals that it plans to accept crypto in the third quarter

HW-Mat-Ishbia
UWM Chairman and CEO Mat Ishbia

United Wholesale Mortgage plans to be the first mortgage lender in America to accept cryptocurrency payments from borrowers. The alternative currency acceptance could come as early as the third quarter, UWM Chairman and CEO Mat Ishbia said on the lender’s quarterly earnings call on Monday.

“We’ve evaluated the feasibility and we’re looking forward to being the first mortgage company in America to accept cryptocurrency to satisfy mortgage payments,” Ishbia said. “That’s something that we’ve been working on, and we’re excited that in Q3 we can actually execute on that before anyone in the country.”

The crypto bombshell was just one of the many bold proclamations Ishbia made on the call. He also provided details on “pricing adjustments” from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that have dinged some nonbank lenders of late, when top-performing retail LOs will make the switch to the broker channel, and why its competitors will suffer greatly once rates climb.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ mortgage rates desk
    What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

    The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory. HW+ Premium Content.

    Aug 13, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-offerpad
    iBuyer Offerpad claims profitability, pre-IPO

    Offerpad, a six-year-old Arizona-based iBuyer, apparently actually makes money. We look at the company’s finances as it prepares to go public

    Aug 16, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please