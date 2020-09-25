UWM rolls out “game-changing” mobile app for brokers

Just days after announcing that United Wholesale Mortgage would be going public in the fourth quarter at a $16.1 billion valuation, CEO Mat Ishbia today unveiled a new tech tool that he claims will bring “game-changing flexibility” to brokers.

The Michigan-based company today officially launched UWM InTouch, a mobile app that it says allows brokers to handle virtually every aspect of the lending process, from underwriting through clear-to-close, without need for a desktop computer.

The app will enable brokers to instantly lock or extend loans; submit, review and track changes of circumstances; upload and review cleared conditions/invoices; and create and manage client requests.

“With UWM InTouch, we once again made things faster and easier for our clients. Brokers need more flexibility and freedom than ever before, and this app delivers on that,” said Ishbia. “No matter where brokers are, whether they’re traveling, at a soccer game or out to dinner, UWM is easily accessible. Their loans don’t have to stop moving just because they’re not in front of a computer.”

Ishbia made the announcement at the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) Fuse Virtual event on Friday.

In an interview with HousingWire, Ishbia said the product has been in development for about a year. It was tested by a few select brokers in recent months.

“Nobody else has an app,” Ishbia said when asked about competitors. “We are without a doubt the leader, and we’ve done things each year to innovate to the next level.”

Ishbia likened it to the ease of use in fantasy football, where the process is more intuitive on mobile than on desktop.

iPhone users will be able to utilize Apple’s Siri voice recognition technology, which will enable them to check the status of a loan while driving. The app will also store direct phone numbers and emails, so brokers can quickly connect with borrowers and UWM staff.

UWM has rolled out several tech tools in recent years, including Brand 360, a customizable client management tool that powers different marketing products; UConnect, which monitors brokers’ past borrowers and alerts them when they’re back in the market; Unite, a personalized email that includes information about the borrower’s home, their loan and possible market changes; and Client Request, a service portal to resolve issues quickly.