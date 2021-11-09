Master Class: How to become an experience architect
UWM posts $330M in profits in Q3 2021

Origination volume in the quarter reached $63 billion, including $26.5 billion in purchase volume

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the largest wholesale lender in the country, posted $329.9 million in profits during the third quarter, an uptick from the $138.7 million registered in the second quarter.

According to the Pontiac, Michigan-based lender’s earning report, loan origination volume reached $63 billion in the third quarter, up from $59.2 billion in the prior quarter and the $54.3 billion year over year. UWM said it originated $26.5 billion in purchase mortgages during the third quarter, far more than its rivals.

“UWM broke company records yet again in Q3 for overall originations and purchase originations, demonstrating continued momentum for both UWM and the broker channel,” Mat Ishbia, UWM’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “I’m proud of our newest technology launches, BOLT, The Source, and UWM Appraisal Direct... Now more than ever, the broker channel is the fastest, easiest and cheapest way for a consumer to get a mortgage.”

According to the company’s earnings report, UWM’s gain-on-sale margin ticked up to 94 basis points in the third quarter, up from 81 bps in the second quarter, but a huge decline from the 318 bps it notched in the third quarter of 2020.

UWM’s bottom line was greatly boosted by its sale of $22.7 billion of mortgage servicing rights, for which it earned $269.9 million. UWM is the country’s second-largest mortgage lender.

Last week, Rocket Companies, the parent of Rocket Mortgage and the country’s biggest mortgage lender, reported $1.4 billion in net income in the first quarter and $88 billion in origination volume.

LoanDepot, another multichannel lender, also saw margins rebound in the third quarter, posting net income of $154.3 million. CEO Tony Hsieh also noted that it reduced personnel expenses by $20 million, which stemmed from “initiatives that began in the second quarter” including a “redesign of compensation.” LoanDepot’s origination volume came in at $32 billion, a $2.5 billion drop from the prior quarter.

Prior to the opening bell on Tuesday, UWM’s stock was trading at $7.15.

Check back for updates following the earnings call.

