UWM announces enhancements to dedicated loan coordinator service 

For a reduced fee, brokers can choose which part of the loan process they would like the UWM loan coordinator to handle

United Wholesale Mortgage, the country’s top mortgage lender, announced an enhancement to its PA+ service on Saturday, allowing brokers and their processors to choose which part of the loan process they would like a lender’s loan coordinator to handle. 

Launched in May 2023, PA+ is a service that provides a dedicated UWM loan coordinator for brokers and their borrowers to make the loan clear to close. That’s the most time-consuming part of the loan process. 

According to the company, brokers can select a combination of support for setup, underwriting or closing for a reduced fee. However, brokers can still decide to have the UWM loan coordinator handle the entire process. 

“The purpose of PA+ is to give independent mortgage brokers and their processors more flexibility, control and support,” Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, said in a statement. “This gives brokers the access they need to scale their business immediately, which will become more critical when rates come down and volume increases.”

Ishbia announced the enhancement during AIME Fuse 2023, the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts‘ conference held Oct. 4-7 in Las Vegas. 

Ishbia also announced “Memory Maker,” a tool available through UWM’s EASE platform that sends thank-you items to borrowers and real estate agents. This includes thank-you emails, handwritten notes, cutting boards or welcome mats. 

Handwritten notes and gifts can be purchased with a credit card or by redeeming LO partners’ points, the company explained.  

Ishbia said in a statement that building a relationship “can lead to referrals and repeat business down the road.” 

