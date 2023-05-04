Lenders’ homeowner hardship care during pandemic shapes permanent policy
Lenders’ homeowner hardship care during pandemic shapes permanent policy
Incoming data will dictate future mortgage rate shifts, experts say
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Logan Mohtashami: Is the Fed done hiking rates?
UWM offers dedicated loan coordinator to brokers

Lender is also connecting LOS platforms to UWM’s system

Pontiac, Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) announced on Wednesday that its brokers can request a dedicated loan coordinator, adding a level of loan processing support when needed. In addition, UWM announced brokers can also connect their loan origination platform to the lender’s system. 

When they order the service known as “PA+,” loan officers, processors, and their borrowers will have access to a loan coordinator to help receive, scrub, order and send docs. The service can be used loan-by-loan basis to increase operational capacity.

The mortgage lender also announced UWM Portal, a bi-directional Application Programming Interface (API) for brokers to link their LOS platform to UWM’s EASE system. The goal is to sync brokers’ data and eliminate the need to reconcile information during the process manually. 

Mat Ishbia, UWM’s president and CEO, said the new services are “providing a new level of support, client experience and seamless process for independent mortgage brokers.”

“Today, speed and efficiency are more important than ever, and we will continue to find solutions that will help brokers continue scaling their business for the future,” Ishbia said. The executive announced the new offerings at UWM! Live, a mortgage broker event held in its sports complex in Pontiac.

