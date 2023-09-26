Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Mortgage lending could be halted by flood insurance program’s expiration, experts warn
Mortgage lending could be halted by flood insurance program’s expiration, experts warn
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
How CoreLogic uses the cloud to propel its clients forward
How CoreLogic uses the cloud to propel its clients forward
Housing MarketReal Estate

US home prices continued to rally in July 2023

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index showed rising prices in July

After three consecutive months of annual price declines, home prices in July were up 0.98%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Month-over-month, the U.S. National Index posted an increase of 0.6%, while the 10-City posted a 0.8% increase and 20-City Composite a 0.9% increase.

“U.S. home prices continued to rally in July 2023,” Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said. “Our National Composite rose by 0.6% in July, and now stands 1.0% above its year-ago level. Our 10- and 20-City Composites each also rose in July 2023, and likewise stand slightly above their July 2022 levels.”

In July, prices rose in all 20 cities after seasonal adjustment, and in 19 of them before adjustment. 

Chicago (+4.4%), Cleveland (+4.0%) and New York (+3.8%) posted the largest price gains on a year-over-year basis, repeating the ranking we saw in May and June.

At the other end of the scale, the worst performers were Las Vegas (-7.2%) and Phoenix (-6.6%).

The Midwest (+3.2%) continued as the nation’s strongest region, followed by the Northeast (+2.3%). The West (-3.8%) and Southwest (-3.6%) remained the weakest regions.

“The Case Shiller index indicates that the typical home price in July 2023 is about 45% higher than it was four years ago in July 2019,” said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. “This is about the same rate of price growth that occurred during the 2002 through 2006 period when subprime lending drove exuberant housing demand. 

“But that is where the similarities end. Today’s housing market is very different from the one that led up to the 2008 financial crisis and ultimately a 20 to 40% home price correction. Inventory is still very low by historic standards and buyers who are able to handle higher mortgage rates are still finding the market very competitive. Mortgage holders are well-qualified and subprime loans are rare. Housing equity is at an all-time high, providing homeowners a very deep cushion against a downturn. Demand is strong, driven by the large millennial population that is in prime first-time homebuying age.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Close-up of gables roof on stick built home under construction and blue sky in Humble, Texas, USA. New build roof with wooden truss, post and beam framework. Timber frame house, real estate background
Unsold homebuilder inventory is ticking up as new home sales slow HW+

After a boost in July, the sales pace of new homes slowed down in August, according to data published on Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The inventory of unsold new homes is at its highest since December.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please