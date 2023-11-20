Tracy Kasper officially installed as NAR’s new president

The National Association of Realtors officially installed its new leadership team for 2024 at the trade organization’s annual conference, NAR NXT, in Anaheim, California, last week.

Tracy Kasper was sworn in as the new president during the event, but she assumed the role in August 2023 (three months ahead of schedule) following the resignation of former president Kenny Parcell.



Parcell, a Utah Realtor, resigned days after the New York Times published a bombshell investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women at the trade organization.

Kasper, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty in Nampa, Idaho, has served on NAR’s board of directors since 2016. She is a former president of the Idaho Association of Realtors.

NAR also officially appointed Kevin Sears as its 2024 president-elect. Sears, a broker/partner of Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts, was NAR’s vice president of government affairs in 2017 and president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors in 2010.

Lastly, Kevin Brown is NAR’s 2024 first vice president. He is the broker/owner of Better Homes Realty and Brown Commercial Investment Real Estate Services in Oakland, California, and was president of the California Association of Realtors in 2014. He has been on NAR’s board of directors since 2011.

Gregory Hrabcak, Erik Sain and Nate Johnson were sworn in as NAR’s treasurer, vice president of association affairs and president of advocacy, respectively.