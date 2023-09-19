Top Louisiana indie brokerage joins The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage continues to add to its agent count. Lafayette, Louisiana-based District South Real Estate Co. has joined Real, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Led by Carrie Théard and Sean Hettich, District South’s 40 agents serve home buyers and sellers in Louisiana’s Acadiana region. All 40 of Théard and Hettich’s agents will be joining Real, bringing the firm’s agent count to over 12,000.

“Carrie and Sean share Real’s ‘Work Hard. Be Kind’ mindset attracting top producers to their team who distinguish themselves through their professionalism and commitment to giving back to their community,” Sharran Srivatsaa, the president of Real, said in a statement.

Théard and Hettich joined forces in 2017 to create District South. Hettich got his start in real estate at a large national brokerage, while Théard has a successful career as an agent at a small local boutique firm.

“By joining Real, we are once again blending the best of both worlds,” Théard said in a statement. “Real offers us the opportunity to continue to offer what our agents value most, while also providing opportunities for building wealth long-term.”

Hettich, formerly of eXp Realty, added that Real’s revenue model was one of the many factors that attracted them to Real over another firm.

“CEO Tamir Poleg’s vision of agent quality and high professionalism mirrored what we have already achieved at the local level with District South,” Hettich said. “We love that our agents are now co-owners with us and we can grow our careers together.”

In 2022, District South’s agents completed 960 transaction sides for a total of almost $252 million in sales volume, according to the release.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Poleg-led firm added nearly 1,500 agents, achieving a total headcount of 11,500 agents as of June 30. That was up 105% from the second quarter a year ago. In addition, the company reported a 65% annual increase in revenue for the quarter to $185.3 million and a net loss of $3.97 million, a slight improvement over the $4.2 million loss posted in Q2 2022.