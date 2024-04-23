Tom Ferry launches AI coaching chatbot TomAI

Real estate coach Tom Ferry is launching a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot that is specifically designed for real estate professionals.

The firm describes TomAI as a “version of ChatGPT trained on 20+ years proven-effective real estate strategy from hundreds of the industry’s leading coaches and thousands of market-dominating agents.”

“TomAI is helping me more than any other AI tool out there,” Tracy Duggan, a Memphis-based agens and Tom Ferry coaching client, said in a statement. “It’s truly like having a convo with a coach who knows exactly what I need to hear and how to guide me, whether it’s at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m.”

A beta version of the tool launched in August 2023 for Tom Ferry coaching clients. The full launch of the tool was announced in February at a Tom Ferry coaching event in Orlando.

In light of the National Association of Realtors’ settlement of the commission lawsuits, and the industry and business practice changes that may result, the company believes this is the perfect time to launch TomAI.

“The most important thing is for real estate agents to provide value and demonstrate it at scale,” Ferry said in a statement. “The NAR settlement hasn’t changed that — it’s just made it non-negotiable.

“TomAI is a 24/7 value-demonstrating machine. It’s a partner that gives you the data and info that consumers care about. It can help you discover what sets you apart from the competition and then work that into your scripts, presentations, and marketing material. TomAI was trained on the strategies that work for my high-level clients, the stuff that has billions of dollars of transactional proof behind it.”

TomAI is currently only available to Tom Ferry coaching clients.

“I’m extremely proud of all the ways in which TomAI has been helping our clients to navigate these challenges, however I want to stress the fact that this is just one tool in the entire warehouse of tools that coaching provides,” Ferry said. “TomAI is the perfect supplement to coaching, but it will never replace the one-on-one guidance and community support that we pride ourselves on.”