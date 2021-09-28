The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
Fannie Mae official questions purpose of AMCs

A Fannie Mae official Monday questioned the role of appraisal management companies, or “AMCs,” in evaluating houses.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage’s Chrissy Zotzmann Brown on secrets to success

Today, HousingWire Daily is joined by Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group’s Chrissy Zotzmann Brown for the Women of Influence podcast miniseries.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Tim Mayopoulos on the limits of GSE innovation

Former CEO of Fannie Mae explains why just adopting mortgage technology isn't enough

Investing in technology is not the be-all end-all when it comes to efficiency in mortgage origination. Lenders who adopt technology but don’t enforce discipline within their organization won’t see the efficiency savings technology promises. That’s according to Tim Mayopoulos, president of publicly traded Blend, which provides digital tools for some of the biggest mortgage lenders and debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in July at a $4.6 billion valuation.

Being able to leverage technology sensibly could especially become a key differentiating factor for lenders as competition for waning margins intensifies. Lenders will have “no choice” but to adopt technology, he said, or face falling behind their competitors.

“They’ll either do that, or they’ll lose money, or they’ll have to sell their business to someone who is willing to achieve those efficiencies.”

Mayopoulos noted that despite the advances in mortgage tech, the cost of origination has remained stubbornly high. Still, much has changed since the post-recession days at Fannie Mae when “cracking open” any one of millions of delinquent loans meant sifting through hundreds of pages of loan files, Mayopoulos said.

The former CEO of Fannie Mae said that at that time, he was under the impression the conservatorship arrangement was a “temporary timeout.” Thirteen years later, few expect the federal government to relinquish its control over the two mortgage giants.

