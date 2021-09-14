Breaking: Treasury, FHFA suspend recent PSPA requirements

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Is Mike Calhoun still in the running for FHFA director?

The president of the Center for Responsible Lending was expected to be nominated Monday

HW+ Mike Calhoun
Mike Calhoun is president of the Center for Responsible Lending

This week the Biden administration announced several high-level nominations, including Alanna McCargo to lead Ginnie Mae. But missing from those announcements was the White House’s widely expected pick for the next permanent director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency(FHFA), Mike Calhoun.

Sources told HousingWire at the end of last week that Calhoun’s nomination was likely to be announced on Monday, and some media sources preemptively published that information. However, the White House did not release an FHFA announcement in concert with McCargo’s nomination. This latest intrigue is just the latest in a turbulent few years for the agency’s leadership.

Calhoun is president of the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), and if confirmed by the Senate will take over the post from Sandra Thompson, who was appointed acting director by President Joe Biden in June. Calhoun has spent 25 years at CRL, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and policy institute focusing on consumer lending issues. First serving as general counsel for 10 years, Calhoun has been president of CRL for the last 15 years.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

