These are the top 5 real estate podcasts

Podcasts are the latest infotainment craze to take the American public by storm. With more than 850,000 active podcasts and nearly 31 million downloads in 2020 alone, podcasting has cemented itself as a true American pastime.

As the popularity of this medium continues to grow, more and more housing industry professionals are becoming hosts and launching their own podcasts on topics ranging from real estate, fintech, and mortgage news.

To provide our readers with a directory, HousingWire has put together a list of some of the top real estate podcasts in the housing space. While these podcasts aren’t in a particular order, each has a unique element that makes it truly the best of the best.

Here are the top 5 real estate podcasts in the housing space:

Episode 109 Testimonial: “Tom is refreshing in that [he] is able to simplify the steps to greatness into real, achievable and measurable steps. He has a balanced approach keeping family and personal health on par with work success. Truly refreshing and inspiring.“ The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience This podcast was created by New York Times Bestselling Author and Real Estate Coach and speaker Tom Ferry in 2019. The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience features a wide range of topics, providing listeners with the “knowledge, support, motivation, and tools needed to succeed in business and achieve their true potential.” The podcast has received a 4.8 rating on iTunes and can be found on iTunes, Spotify and more. For new listeners, HousingWire recommends the episode titled Spencer Rascoff Shares Powerful Business ‘Lightbulb’ Lesson‪s, which discusses the three biggest lessons the Zillow co-founder and former CEO learned from top leaders in the tech industry, which can be adapted for personal businesses. This episode will be great for serial entrepreneurs or anyone learning how to pivot their business model due to impacts from COVID-19.

Episode 104 Testimonial: “If you are in the Real Estate industry, this podcast is a must listen! I listen to this podcast to stay up-to-date with the current real estate industry rends and new real estate industry updates! I would definitely recommend listening!” 3. REAL Trending REAL Trending was created by the REAL Trends team and provides listeners with trends, analysis, and success stories from leaders in the real estate industry. Hosted by REAL Trends President Steve Murray and Managing Editor Tracey Velt, the podcast interviews some of the brightest minds in real estate. Each week a new brokerage leader, top agent, team leader, or industry expert shares their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating the ever-changing real estate industry. The podcast has a 4.1 rating on iTunes and is also available on Spotify. HousingWire recommends the episode that features Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty and Booker Pickett, broker of Coldwell Banker Pickett Fences Realty, which discusses the challenges and barriers facing minority brokers and a new program aimed at giving them a hand up.

Episode 439 Testimonial: ” I literally went from knowing nothing to getting ready to buy my first rental property, These guys are not just an inspiration but a motivation for you to get up and go get it. I thank these guys for the work they’ve put in. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.” 5. Biggerpockets With a 4.8 rating on iTunes, Biggerpockets aims to provide listeners with an intimate approach to podcasting. The show, which is available on Spotify, is co-hosted by Brandon Turner, David Greene, and BiggerPockets founder Joshua Dorkin, and aims to provide listeners with actionable advice from investors and other real estate professionals every week. The show isn’t about getting rich or selling a course, but instead gives listeners “real strategies that work for real people.” HousingWire recommends the episode titled, How Are You Marketing Yourself?, which features New York Times bestselling author of Everything is Figureoutable Marie Forleo. In this episode, senior producer Kevin Leahy and Forleo unpack wisdom on how listeners can differentiate themselves in the market, and what they can do to be “that guy” or “that girl” in their specific industry.

Lastly, Housingwire wants to introduce you to a new real estate podcast, focused on minority homeownership: Honest Conversations.

Right now, more than ever, the housing industry has been having honest conversations about how race impacts the homebuying process. To heighten the discussion, HousingWire is launching Honest Conversations, a new mini-podcast series to examine the state of minority homeownership in America.

In late February, please join HousingWire Daily each Wednesday as we aim to provide listeners with a greater perspective on how race, housing, and wealth intersect, and what experts are doing to close the homeownership gap. Hosted and produced by Alcynna Lloyd.