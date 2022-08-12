The Women of Influence Forum workshop: Learn how to create more seats at the table

One of the best ways to learn and grow is through experience-sharing, vulnerability and collaboration with others, which is what this workshop that rounds out the Women of Influence Forum is designed to create for attendees. The “Creating a Seat at the Table” workshop at the forum, which kicks off HousingWire Annual on Oct. 3, gives attendees an opportunity to take everything they learned throughout the forum and work with their peers to create and brainstorm ways to apply it to their lives.

This workshop will be lead by Leora Ruzin, senior vice president of Lending at Coloramo Federal Credit Union, Caitlin Green, senior vice president, head of marketing and corporate communications at ServiceLink, Annamaire Edwards, owner of AVE. Lending, and Sarah Crossley, vice president of brand strategy at Percy. These powerful women in the industry will each lead a table conversation to help equip you with practical skills and provide a supportive community to create more space for women in the workplace.

“Leadership can be an isolating place. In small group workshops with other leaders, we offer a confidential space and approach business opportunities with honest and open feedback,” said Jill Olmsted, executive manager of CEO programs at HW Media.

We know there’s no perfect 12-step plan to landing your dream life — wouldn’t that be nice. Instead, this workshop offers a way for you to connect with other leaders at the conference and learn more about what has worked for them. During the workshop, we will dive deeper into the biggest topics at the forum and discover a new community of women who are dedicated to moving the housing industry forward.

“Surrounding yourself with influential women in leadership provides different perspectives to solve tough decisions, accountability to do what you say you are going to do, and support to push beyond limits and scope,” said Olmsted.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. The Women of Influence Forum requires an add-on ticket at registration, click here to access that information and join us at HW Annual .