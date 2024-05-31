Off-the-grid deals: Distressed property trends and market insights
The role AI has in the future of Housing

Since announcing their new CEO last year, Rocket has revealed more of its strategy through first-ever leadership positions that all carry one big theme — technology is the path to growth. Listen to what a top player — who is fighting for the No. 1 seat in housing — has to say about the company’s new charge for 2024 and beyond.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

  • Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Mortgage
  • Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire

Small businesses power the title insurance industry 

Small businesses form the backbone of the title insurance industry, providing vital services that protect homeowners and support local economies. This National Small Business Month, we recognize their contributions and advocate for policies that bolster these essential enterprises.

