The Real Brokerage names Jenna Rozenblat as COO

The Real Brokerage Inc. has promoted Jenna Rozenblat to chief operating officer.

In her new role, Rozenblat will be responsible for overseeing Real’s day-to-day operations, implementing strategies to enhance efficiency and ensuring the execution of the virtual brokerage’s tech vision.

Prior to her promotion, Rozenblat was executive vice president of operations at Real, which she joined in January. Before joining Canada-based Real, Rozenblat was the head of real estate operations for real estate tech firm Orchard.

“Since joining Real earlier this year, Jenna has proven herself to be a forward-thinker who is quick to identify strategic opportunities aimed at driving Real forward in a rapidly evolving and challenging market,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a prepared statement. “Her knowledge of the real estate industry and proven leadership skills will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth as we bring more agents onto our platform and better integrate our mortgage and title offerings.”

Rozenblat was recognized as a 2021 HousingWire Insider.

She’ll undoubtedly stay busy at Real, one of the nation’s fastest-growing brokerages. The company added nearly 1,500 agents during the second quarter, achieving a total headcount of 11,500 agents as of June 30. That was up 105% from the second quarter a year ago.

In an earnings call earlier this month, CEO Tamir Poleg said the firm is looking to expand its core services, which include Real Title and LemonBrew Lending, which currently don’t provide meaningful contributions to Real’s revenue. Poleg insisted that they were “essential building blocks,” paving the way for the creation of a “one-stop-shop homebuying experience.”