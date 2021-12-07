How to simplify the appraisal process for everyone in today’s hot market
The housing market isn't slowing down anytime soon, and appraisers need to make sure they have the right tools to manage the high demand.

Stakeholders are divided over whether, in light of proposed changes to its capital rule, the FHFA should retool its agreement with the U.S. Treasury and remove policies some say never belonged there in the first place.

This webinar will discuss what's to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry's production capacity.

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses what the jobs data, changes in the bond market, and the Omicron variant could mean for housing.

HW Media HQ

The Impact of Brand Awareness

With a strategic approach to your company's brand awareness, you can reach new heights and further relationships with current clients that could lead to greater spending or even referrals for new sources of clients and business.

Every company has different goals and objectives when it comes to marketing. In my last post, I started to break down HW Media’s findings from a recent survey conducted with SOAR Performance Group to analyze companies’ marketing priorities, tactics and budget allocations for 2022 to get a better insight into other companies and how their organizations compare to their peers.

One of our largest conclusions found that brand awareness is the highest-ranked priority when considering future marketing activities for 2022. 

Brand awareness isn’t just having people know about your name. The CSI Group, a leading B2B marketing and creative agency, defines brand awareness as how consumers perceive your company, products and services, and where you stand amid the competition. 

The impact of awareness is incredibly important for any marketer (such as myself) or sales team and, “Is an essential first step in the sales process that has a major impact on whether a prospect decides to learn more about your company,” according to The CSI Group. 

We asked our audience: “What is the top marketing priority for their firm in the coming year?” Brand awareness rose to the top beating out other marketing tactics such as events, demand generation efforts, account-based marketing and advertising. 


It might seem like brand awareness is only important when trying to gain attention of consumers but that is not always the case. B2B companies can largely take advantage of a boost in brand awareness can lead to an increase in overall revenue. How other companies view your brand could be the determining factor in their decision to do business with you, which is especially important for us marketers. 

The same study by The CSI Group found that brand perception shapes whether or not another business chooses to stay with you or switches to a competitor. Our findings from our survey further prove that the goal of brand awareness can help reach new clients and retain current ones. 

We will be continuing our deeper dive into our survey and the findings to see what other objectives and tactics us marketers need to look out for in 2022 so we all can reach our goals. 

