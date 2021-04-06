The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Closing

The future of mortgage closings

Where do we go from here?

Future of closing - april magazine

A painstaking, uncoordinated movement to fully adopt remote online notarizations nationwide and complete end-to-end digital escrow mortgage closings is gaining even more traction as the real estate industry launches into a new decade in 2021.

But depending on where you work in housing, it can feel like a bumbling snafu, a noble attempt that’s stuck in slow motion, or maybe even a lifelong crusade where patience and persistence will eventually win the day. Where does the industry go from here?

Combined with real estate’s technological adaptation that’s kept transactions healthily moving during the coronavirus pandemic, recent events are signaling that complete electronic mortgage closings on a much larger scale could be the next big shift in property transactions.

The pandemic is injecting even greater urgency in endorsements of eClosings at the county and state levels from several private sector leaders in residential real estate — and perhaps a few public policymakers who might not be holding out too much longer.

“It’s not insurmountable to get permanent RON laws passed over the next few years by states that haven’t done so,” said Bill Anderson, vice president of government affairs for the National Notary Association in Chatsworth, Calif. “But there’s got to be a will to make it all happen.”

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.
Here’s how to fix the housing market inventory crisis

Rolled out in isolation, first-time homebuyer tax incentives are only likely to make supply scarcer and prices higher. Instead of just bolstering demand, policies that focusing on increasing supply is what the U.S housing market desperately needs.

Apr 06, 2021

Electronic signature
Two Southern banks complete mortgage eNote transfer

Truliant announced Tuesday it is the first Southeast financial institution to complete an eNote transfer to FHLBank Atlanta.

Apr 06, 2021
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

