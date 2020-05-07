The battle for talent

What does it take to hire the best of the best? What tactics and strategies should you be using to see real results?

We asked some of the industry’s finest to share war stories that will inspire you to keep going, try something different and ultimately — experience the rush of landing the big one.

Panelists:

Tom Middleton, founder and managing partner, The Middleton Group

Phil Treadwell, vice president of development and regional manager, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage

Anthony Casa, chairman, AIME

Watch the full Battle for Talent session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

HW+ Membership The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an! Already a member? log in

HousingWire is gearing up for its third annual engage.marketing summit around The Agile Marketer theme, delivered as a completely virtual experience. For more information on the summit, go here.