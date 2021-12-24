Taking stock: Your leadership approach in 2022

As we turn the page on 2021, it’s important to check in with ourselves and identify what we are leaving in the past and what we are taking with us into the new year. To some, that exercise might translate to forming resolutions. I’m taking a slightly different approach, however, by opting to reflect on wise words and research that have shaped my career path and how I can draw from these in 2022.

If you are a people manager or leader within your organization, you’ve likely faced new hurdles due to the pandemic; leading a transition to a fully virtual workforce, keeping the team culture alive, maintaining operations and productivity while leading with more empathy and compassion than ever before, as COVID-19 challenged everything we held dear.

While weeks turned into months, we settled into a “new normal” of Zoom calls, virtual events and happy hours that were the “next best thing” to the water cooler conversations we used to have at the office. As I reflect on the past year, while looking forward with optimism and excitement for what’s to come, there are several concepts I keep coming back to as I look to refine my own leadership approach. I’m sharing these with my fellow leaders in case they are helpful as you take inventory of your own leadership styles and what you’d like to leave behind or take with you into 2022.