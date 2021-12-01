HousingWire Magazine: December 2021/ January 2022

Brena Nath

HW+ Managing Editor

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. For starters, it’s a leap year and the year the Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup will take place. Toward the end of the year, Americans will also be selecting the 118th Congress. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Unlike asking a Magic 8 Ball about the future and crossing your fingers that you get the answer you want, this December/January issue was designed to give as much clarity and insight as possible around what to expect in housing in 2022, so you can enter the next year ready to compete. This is the second year that HW Media’s newsrooms have come together to give an inside look at what to expect across the entire housing ecosystem.

Starting on page 30, our editorial team broke down some of the biggest trends to watch for in 2022 in the mortgage, real estate, servicing, title and secondary space. This issue also recognizes our 2021 class of HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, as we honor their immense accomplishments over the last 12 months.

These are the leaders who are injecting new technology into the housing market and pushing the envelope with tech disruption. Congrats to this year’s honorees!