HousingWire Magazine: December 2021/ January 2022

Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at auction.

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses how the new COVID variant, Omicron, will impact inflation and whether or not it will send mortgage rates lower.

AwardsReal Estate

What can you expect for housing in 2022?

Brena Nath
HW+ Managing Editor

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. For starters, it’s a leap year and the year the Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup will take place. Toward the end of the year, Americans will also be selecting the 118th Congress. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Unlike asking a Magic 8 Ball about the future and crossing your fingers that you get the answer you want, this December/January issue was designed to give as much clarity and insight as possible around what to expect in housing in 2022, so you can enter the next year ready to compete. This is the second year that HW Media’s newsrooms have come together to give an inside look at what to expect across the entire housing ecosystem.

Starting on page 30, our editorial team broke down some of the biggest trends to watch for in 2022 in the mortgage, real estate, servicing, title and secondary space. This issue also recognizes our 2021 class of HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, as we honor their immense accomplishments over the last 12 months.

These are the leaders who are injecting new technology into the housing market and pushing the envelope with tech disruption. Congrats to this year’s honorees!

To see all HousingWire Magazine issues, click here.

To see the HousingWire December/January Magazine Supplement, click here.

FHFA: Government to back mortgages up to $970,800 in 2022

The FHFA today announced the baseline conforming loan limit for 2022 will be $647,200, an increase of 18%. In high-cost areas, the new ceiling loan limit is $970,800.

Ex-MBA prez Ronald McCord to pay $52M mortgage fraud penalty

A federal judge ordered Ronald McCord, the founder of lender and servicer First Mortgage Company, who was also once the president of the MBA, to pay $51.8 million in restitution for mortgage fraud.

