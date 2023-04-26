STG Mortgage implements OptifiNow’s TPO CRM solution

STG Mortgage has successfully implemented OptifiNow‘s TPO CRM solution, according to a press release from the software provider. STG Mortgage, based in Orange County, California, said it opted for OptifiNow’s TPO because it provided an out-of-the-box solution for the company’s wholesale division that was seamlessly integrated with its loan origination system (LOS).

Nectar Kalajian, CEO of STG Mortgage, said the company needed a CRM solution that could meet the sales and marketing needs of the entire business unit. The company initially used a generic CRM from a widely-known provider but found it too limiting.

“We were able to upload contacts and send out emails, but that was pretty much all it did for us,” said Karin Abdelmalak, marketing director at STG Mortgage. “We knew it wouldn’t be efficient or cost-effective to customize our existing CRM so we decided to look for alternative systems and came across OptifiNow TPO.”

OptifiNow TPO is the first CRM designed specifically for wholesale mortgage lenders and is used by many lenders nationwide. The CRM platform is designed to be implemented quickly and provide out-of-the-box functionality that only wholesale lenders can appreciate.

Abdelmalak praised OptifiNow’s understanding of wholesale lenders, noting that the company built a global search tool that gives account executives limited access to everyone’s accounts, not just their own. This feature reduces confusion and keeps the sales team running smoothly, she said.

John McGee, the president of OptifiNow, said wholesale mortgage lenders shouldn’t be forced into a box by a big-name CRM vendor.

“We’re proving that a smaller vendor that already knows what wholesale lenders need is a much more efficient and cost-effective way to implement a CRM,” he said.

OptifiNow is a cloud-based provider of customized CRM sales management and marketing automation software. The company’s platform consists of multiple modules that are fully integrated to provide companies with a customizable solution that adapts to virtually any type of sales environment, including distributed retail, consumer direct, and wholesale mortgage lending.

OptifiNow delivers its solutions using a unique White Glove service model that significantly reduces implementation time, lowers maintenance costs, and offers ongoing support to clients.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.