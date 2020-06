Taken from the June issue of HousingWire Magazine, the startup profile on AREAL.ai looks at a company seeking to disrupt the loan approval process. AREAL.ai is looking to minimize the need for human interaction in the origination process.

Launched this year in the midst of the pandemic, AREAL.ai restructured into a soft-launch by opening up its website and sending out update emails after its plans to launch at MBA Annual were disrupted.