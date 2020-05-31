MagazineMortgageReal Estate

HousingWire Magazine: June 2020

A race against time

It was just as COVID-19 started to spread, and the idea that states would shut down was just a rumor when we chose the 2020 class of Rising Stars.

Within just one week, California had closed down and there was talk that New York would be next. We knew we had to move fast if we were going to introduce you to Unikqua Shannon, a Rising Star from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. She is impressive, driving innovation at Genworth after teaching herself the coding for Genworth’s systems and automating everything at just 24 years old. She is blazing a trail for her company, rising up as one of housing’s next great leaders.

Within just one week of Rising Star nominations closing, we selected Shannon as our cover subject, found a photographer in her area and held the photoshoot. Responding at a moment’s notice, Shannon prepared for her socially distanced photoshoot and, in the parks of North Carolina, posed for the cover shoot just days before the country shut down, sending everyone to their homes. 

The June 2020 class of Rising Stars are blazing the trail in mortgage, real estate, fintech and other sectors of the housing industry. They are pushing the housing industry forward through innovation, even in the midst of difficult times. They are bringing fresh ideas and new approaches to leadership at a young age. For example, when Shannon came to work at Genworth, she quickly set to work automating the company’s systems. At under 40 years old, Rising Stars are a true inspiration to us all.

To learn more about new leaders like Shannon and the other Rising Stars, flip through the HousingWire Magazine June issue starting on page 30. 

