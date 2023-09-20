SoCal indy brokerage DPP Real Estate joins Compass

Compass’ brokerage firm recruiting efforts continue. Deasy Penner Podley, or DPP Real Estate is the latest boutique brokerage to affiliate with the national firm, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Moving forward, the firm will be known as DPP @ Compass.

Compass described the move as a “partnership,” but the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Southern California brokerage was founded in 2005 by George Penner and Mike Deasy, who will both remain with the firm after it joins the Robert Reffkin-helmed firm. Steve Murray, partner at RTC Consulting in Colorado, represented DPP in the transaction.

The announcement states the Penner and Deasy will “actively contribute to the growth of Compass’ Architecture + Design Division,” which focuses on “providing bespoke marketing solutions for some of the nation’s most architecturally significant properties.”

Based in Pasadena, DPP @ Compass has over 175 agents serving an area spanning from Santa Monica to Palm Springs. In 2022, the firm recorded $1.25 billion in sales volume, according to the release.

“This alliance enables us to continue delivering an intimate and highly localized service supported by the industry’s only end-to-end platform and a national agent network,” Penner said in a statement.

In late August, a top Connecticut-based team, as well as two top Chicago agents, joined Compass.