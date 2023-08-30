Compass Connecticut office snags Leslie Clarke Team from William Raveis

The Leslie Clarke Team, the top small agent team in Connecticut according to RealTrends, is joining the Connecticut office of Compass, the company announced on Tuesday.

The move comes as Compass expands its tech offerings for agents.

“This transition provides me access to the industry’s premier technology platform, an energetic office culture, and an expansive referral network spanning the nation,” said Clarke, whose team was previously part of William Raveis.

Clarke’s team focuses on Connecticut’s Westport and Fairfield County luxury markets, generating $124,328,250 in sales volume in 2022. Transactions typically range from $800,000 to $7 million, and notable successes include representing the sell side of Westport beachfront property 42 & 44 Compo Mill Cove.

Beyond her professional career, Clarke is active in local nonprofits, contributing to Circle of Care and volunteering at Abilis. In a statement, Mary Lowe, Compass Connecticut’s sales manager, called Clarke a “talented agent who has achieved high success” by placing client needs first.