Sidekick announces new partnership with South Florida MLS 

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real estate assistant Sidekick unveiled a partnership with South Florida’s BeachesMLS on Thursday. The collaboration will allow 43,000 agents that serve Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie counties to leverage Sidekick’s integrated datasets and workflows.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Sidekick partnerships with the MIAMI Association of Realtors and the San Francisco Association of Realtors earlier in May.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Sidekick, which introduces our members to an advanced technology that will improve how they engage with their clients,” Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS, said in a statement. “The innovative capabilities of Sidekick are set to enhance our members’ productivity and provide them with a distinct competitive advantage in a fast-evolving marketplace.”

Launched in November 2023, Sidekick features many functionalities, including real-time market and property data retrieval abilities, valuation analyses and a suite of productivity tools for real estate professionals.

Sidekick users will have the opportunity to do a variety of tasks through a conversational interface. This includes the ability to create and run comparative market analyses, generate detailed market reports, interpret spreadsheets, search MLSs for listings, create listing descriptions using computer vision, develop marketing strategies and content, and manage their email inbox and calendar.