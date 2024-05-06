San Francisco Realtors partner with AI startup Sidekick

AI-powered real estate assistant Sidekick unveiled a partnership with the San Francisco Association of Realtors (SFAR) on Monday. The collaboration will allow the region’s 4,000 agents to leverage Sidekick’s integrated datasets and workflows, making SFAR the first association to offer a generative AI assistant to its members.

Launched in November 2023, Sidekick features many functionalities, including real-time market and property data retrieval abilities, valuation analyses and a suite of productivity tools for real estate professionals.

“As the AI capital of the world, San Francisco is the ideal place to launch Sidekick to sophisticated Realtors, at just the right time,” Michael Martin, co-founder of Sidekick, said in a statement. “The rise of generative AI is already changing how agents work, and on the heels of anticipated changes to how agents earn commissions, Sidekick will enhance the way agents, teams, and brokerages perform all of the mission critical aspects of supporting their clients and finding new opportunities.”

Sidekick users will have the opportunity to do a variety of tasks through a conversational interface. This includes the ability to create and run comparative market analyses, generate detailed market reports, interpret spreadsheets, search MLSs for listings, create listing descriptions using computer vision, develop marketing strategies and content, and manage their email inbox and calendar.