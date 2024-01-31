AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
People Movers

Serhant hires a familiar name as its first president

Former Keller Williams executive Josh Team comes back after a three-year break from the industry

Josh Team is joining real estate brokerage Serhant as its first-ever president, Inman reported on Monday.

After taking a three-year break from the industry, Team, the former president of Keller Williams, chose the brokerage headed by Ryan Serhant to make his comeback. In his new role, Team will be responsible for scaling Serhant’s national brokerage operations as it pursues expansion across the country.

“I am excited to bring Josh Team on to lead the real estate brokerage and to help us continue our market expansion, focus on our tech and innovation geared toward delivering on our vision to change the industry, and to optimize our business operations and the positive experience and growth tools we give to our agents,” Ryan Serhant, the company’s CEO, founder and broker,  said in a statement. 

“We continue to be focused on leveraging education, media and entertainment, social and studio-level content to grow our business and our unique flywheel is paying off and helping the industry evolve.”

Serhant’s national expansion took off in the spring of 2023. The brokerage now operates in seven states: New York, Connecticut, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

