Fast-growing brokerage SERHANT. continues to enter new markets. Led by Ryan Serhant, the company announced the addition of the Atlas Group in Atlanta, growing its presence in Georgia as it already has agents in Savannah.

Atlas Group is coming over from Compass. According to 2023 production data from RealTrends Verified, Atlas ranked No. 3 in transactions in Atlanta with 132 and No. 5 in sales volume at $62.6 million.

Led by co-principals Annie Tran, Dewey Luong and Tiffany Powell, the Atlas team said that culture is one reason SERHANT. is an attractive landing spot.

“It’s an environment where collaboration, innovation, and community thrive,” Tran said in a statement. “At the Atlas Group, we believe that success is driven not just by expertise, but by the strength of the relationships we build. By joining SERHANT., we’re thrilled to contribute our multilingual expertise, diverse perspectives and deep understanding of the markets we serve.”

SERHANT. has been on a recruiting tear since its Netflix show “Owning Manhattan” debuted in June. In the weeks after the show’s release, the company said it experienced a roughly 400% increase in inbound leads from agents, in addition to exponential spikes in social media reach, listings inquires and direct traffic to its website.

If recent additions are any indication, the brokerage is converting many of these inbound agent leads. In October, SERHANT. beckoned the Key Avenue Group in Charleston, South Carolina, away from Keller Williams. Over the summer, The Adamo Group in New Jersey joined, while The Home Squad in Orlando joined early this year.

“The Atlas Group has earned a stellar reputation as specialists in the luxury market, particularly for clients in sports and entertainment who expect nothing short of excellence,” Powell said in a statement. “By aligning with SERHANT., we are tapping into their cutting-edge technology, advanced marketing resources, and unrivaled capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional service and results at the highest level for our clients.”