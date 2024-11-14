2025 Housing Market Forecast: The Path to Home Sales Recovery

Read Now
Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
721,576-14142
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.97%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
BrokeragePeople Movers

SERHANT. nabs high-performing Atlanta team from Compass

The brokerage has been on a recruiting tear following the success of ‘Owning Manhattan’

Fast-growing brokerage SERHANT. continues to enter new markets. Led by Ryan Serhant, the company announced the addition of the Atlas Group in Atlanta, growing its presence in Georgia as it already has agents in Savannah.

Atlas Group is coming over from Compass. According to 2023 production data from RealTrends Verified, Atlas ranked No. 3 in transactions in Atlanta with 132 and No. 5 in sales volume at $62.6 million.

Led by co-principals Annie Tran, Dewey Luong and Tiffany Powell, the Atlas team said that culture is one reason SERHANT. is an attractive landing spot.

“It’s an environment where collaboration, innovation, and community thrive,” Tran said in a statement. “At the Atlas Group, we believe that success is driven not just by expertise, but by the strength of the relationships we build. By joining SERHANT., we’re thrilled to contribute our multilingual expertise, diverse perspectives and deep understanding of the markets we serve.”

SERHANT. has been on a recruiting tear since its Netflix show “Owning Manhattan” debuted in June. In the weeks after the show’s release, the company said it experienced a roughly 400% increase in inbound leads from agents, in addition to exponential spikes in social media reach, listings inquires and direct traffic to its website.

If recent additions are any indication, the brokerage is converting many of these inbound agent leads. In October, SERHANT. beckoned the Key Avenue Group in Charleston, South Carolina, away from Keller Williams. Over the summer, The Adamo Group in New Jersey joined, while The Home Squad in Orlando joined early this year.

“The Atlas Group has earned a stellar reputation as specialists in the luxury market, particularly for clients in sports and entertainment who expect nothing short of excellence,” Powell said in a statement. “By aligning with SERHANT., we are tapping into their cutting-edge technology, advanced marketing resources, and unrivaled capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional service and results at the highest level for our clients.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

housing market indicators are down this week per Altos Research
Auction.com’s Daren Blomquist explains the ‘Trump bump’ and 2025 market trends 

Daren Blomquist forecasts more home sales in 2025 and believes there will be a “Trump bump” at the end of this year.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please