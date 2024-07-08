Owning Manhattan? How much business SERHANT.’s agents really do

Since launching in late June, Ryan Serhant’s latest reality TV venture “Owning Manhattan” on Netflix, has become quite the phenomenon. Despite debuting on June 28, the show cracked Netflix’s top-10 most streamed shows in the U.S. for the week ending on June 30. The show stars Serhant, who is no stranger to reality TV, having spent a decade starring in Million Dollar Listing New York, among other shows, and several of SERHANT.’s agents and team leaders.

According to data from SERHANT., since the show debuted, the firm’s social media reach has increased 88% across all platforms, and they have seen a 285% increase in listing inquiries and a 1915% increase in website traffic.

The first season of the show was filmed in 2022 and 2023, and much of the drama focuses on the brokerage’s efforts to sell the $250 million penthouse at Extell Development‘s Central Park Tower. While the show certainly boosts the profiles of the agents showcased, as reality TV often does, it doesn’t always show the full picture of what their business really looks like.

HousingWire decided to dig into the data to see how many deals the agents and teams featured on the show are doing.

Nile Lundgren

With 16 years of experience, there is no doubt that Lundgren, who founded his eponymous team The Lundgren Team, is an old hand at SERHANT. He began his career in 2009 as a residential real estate advisor at Cooper & Cooper Real Estate. Lundgren joined SERHANT. in 2021, leaving Compass, where he did deals for six years. Data from StreetEasy shows that Lundgren has closed 98 sales and 244 rentals in the New York City market, dating back to 2011. In addition to New York, Lundgren is also licensed in Connecticut and Florida.

In 2023, his team closed 38 transaction sides with a total sales volume of $50.651 million, good enough for the No. 85 spot in the state among medium sized teams in the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings. Lundgren has roughly $34 million in active listings, including an $18.5 million penthouse at 30 East 85th Street.

Genesis Suero

Suero leads The Lundgren Team alongside Lundgren and Samir Vogan. A former Miss New York winner and a correspondent at Telemundo since 2022, Suero started her career in real estate in 2018 at The Corcoran Group before moving to SERHANT. in March of 2022.

StreetEasy data shows that she has closed 34 sales and two rentals in New York City since 2019.

Jordan March

A co-founder of Empire Collective along with Alex Heydt and Sean Mcpeak, March has been with SERHANT. for most of the fledgling brokerage’s life, joining the firm in November 2020. March is another real estate industry veteran, beginning his career in 2007 as a senior associate at Mark David & Company, where he closed 60 rental transactions in his first year. Additionally, he has served as senior managing broker at Bond New York, vice president at Charles Rutenberg Realty, associate broker at Town Residential, director of sales and leasing at LG Fairmont, which has since joined Compass, and associate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, where he was prior to joining SERHANT.

In 2023, Empire Collective closed 50 transaction sides totally $120.086 million in sales volume, according to data from RealTrends. Their success earned them the No. 118 spot nationwide among small teams for sales volume and the No. 24 spot in the state. In addition to March, Heydt and Mcpeak, the team has five other agents, including Lauren Snisky, Rhiannon Lazzerin, Cameron Begg, Geoffrey Garcia and Andrew Arrigo.

Jessica Markowski

A member of the Bogard Team, which is led and founded by Brandon Bogard and Mallory Brown Bogard, Markowski serves clients in the Manhattan, Greenpoint, and Williamsburg markets. She has been with SERHANT. since April of 2022 and has nine years of experience in the real estate industry. Prior to joining SERHANT., Markowski, who is the source of much drama in Owning Manhattan, worked at Compass.

In addition, she has also worked as a model and was previously the head of communications at Screenshot, a shopping app founded by Kim Kardashian. According to StreetEasy, Markowski has recorded 19 past sales and nine past rentals in New York City.

The Bogard Team, which joined SERHANT. in 2023, recorded 69 transaction sides and $94.339 million in sales volume last year, according to RealTrends data. The medium sized team ranked at No. 242 nationwide and No. 40 in the state for sales volume in the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings. Other agents on the team include Zachary Brink, Lucia Cousins, Lance Gillette, Katie Hertsch, John Morrison, Kevin Rice, and Daniel Rosenstein.

Chloe Tucker Caine

Like Serhant himself, Tucker Caine comes from an acting background, having previously acted on Broadway in Mamma Mia. She began her career in real estate in November of 2019 at Triplemint, which was acquired by The Agency in May 2022, before moving to luxury-focused Douglas Elliman in March of 2020 and SERHANT. a year later in March 2021.

On “Owning Manhattan,” Tucker Caine negotiates a $150,000 rental deal for a condo at the Jardim in Chelsea, which was listed at $20 million. It was later revealed that Bad Bunny was the renter. The unit sold in May 2024 for $15 million to banker Vis Raghavan, according to public records. StreetEasy lists the seller’s agent on the deal as SERHANT.’s Chase Landow though SERHANT.’s website lists Tucker Caine, Serhant and Landow as having the exclusive.

Data from StreetEasy shows that Tucker Caine has closed 49 sales and 59 rentals in New York City since 2020. Tucker Caine does not have any other active listings.

Jade Shenker

Unlike other agents featured on the show, Shenker focuses primarily on the commercial and investment sectors. She has been with SERHANT. since July 2021 and was previously the director of operation sales at Prospect Real Estate Development Group and is the co-founder of Miami-based Shenker Denham Real Estate Investment. Her father was the late Marc Shenker, a Manhattan landlord who inherited a rental portfolio from his father Sol Shenker.

Jessica Taylor

Taylor is no stranger to some of New York City’s highest profile real estate firms. She began her career in April of 2015 as a member of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman before moving on to join The Corcoran Group in 2016, where she remained until March 2021, when she joined SERHANT.

During her nine-year career, Taylor has closed 64 sales and 21 rentals for over $200 million in sales volume, according to StreetEasy. Taylor grew up in the United Kingdom and worked for investment bank UBS in London before moving to New York in 2014.

She has one active listing, a $5 million condo at 160 Central Park South, according to StreetEasy.

Jordan Hurt

A longtime ally of Serhant’s, Hurt joined the firm in April 2021, after previously serving as Serhant’s executive assistant from March of 2015 to June of 2020 at Eddie Shapiro’s Nest Seekers International. Prior to that, Hurt was at The Corcoran Group for nearly three years. Since joining SERHANT., Hurt has recorded 39 sales and 12 rentals in New York, according to data from StreetEasy. He has 11 active listings worth roughly $70 million, according to StreetEasy.

Tricia Lee and Jeffrey St. Arromand

Co-founder and principal broker of The Tricia Lee Team, Lee joined SERHANT. in 2021. She was previously brokered at Compass and began her career in real estate in October 2015 at The Corcoran Group. Before entering real estate, Lee founded the popular The Polish Bar nail salons in Brooklyn. She’s known for high-end sales in Brooklyn, particularly brownstones but in the show expresses her ambition to break into the Manhattan market.

Lee leads her team with her significant other St. Arromand, who began his real estate career in 2014 at SPIRE Group. Prior to entering the real estate industry, St. Arromand was a producer at CBS Sports.



Per StreetEasy, Lee and St. Arromand have done 124 sales deals. They currently have eight active listings worth roughly $8 million in volume.

Savannah Gowarty

Gowarty is one of two agents on the show who has since departed SERHANT. Originally from North Carolina, Gowarty began serving clients in New York City in 2022 when she joined SERHANT. She began her career in real estate as a new home sales consultant at Wilmington, North Carolina-based FMB New Homes. In December of 2023, Gowarty announced her move to Compass in an Instagram post. According to StreetEasy, she’s sold three properties worth about $4.5 million (all while at SERHANT.). She does not have any active listings on StreetEasy.

Jonathan Nørmølle

Like Gowarty, Nørmølle left SERHANT. in late 2023 taking his NextGen team to Highline Residential. Prior to joining SERHANT., Nørmølle was brokered at Compass from 2018 until 2021. Similar to some of the other agents on the show, the Dane has a background in modeling.

According to StreetEasy, Nørmølle has notched 51 sales since starting in 2018. He currently has three active listings for a total of roughly $5.5 million.