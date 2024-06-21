Top-performing New Jersey team joins SERHANT.

SERHANT. is bolstering its presence in New Jersey. The brokerage firm announced Friday that top-performing Bergen County-based team The Adamo Group is making move to SERHANT. from Coldwell Banker Realty.

The team is led by Victoria and Attilio Adamo. It is based in Closter, New Jersey, but also serves clients in New York City.

“The Adamo Group is beyond thrilled to join SERHANT., resonating deeply with their visionary values and mission. Their dedication to empowering agents, clients, partners, and staff through cutting-edge media, technology, and educational tools is remarkable,” Victoria Adamo said in a statement.

The medium-sized team consists of 11 agents including the Adamos. In 2023, the team closed 114 transaction sides for a total sales volume of $125.1 million. Its volume was good enough for the No. 7 spot in the state’s 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings and the No. 130 spot nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome The Adamo Group to SERHANT. Their impressive track record, dedication to excellence, and innovative approach to real estate aligns with SERHANT.’s vision, and we look forward to transforming the real estate experience together,” company founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said in a statement.

The addition of The Adamo Group marks SERHANT.’s latest expansion into New Jersey, as the firm has recently grown its presence in Bergen and Atlantic counties, as well as Hudson and Monmouth counties.

Over the past quarter, SERHANT. has reportedly grown its market share in New Jersey to more than $300 million.