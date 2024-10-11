SERHANT. expands in South Carolina with addition of Charleston team

SERHANT. has added a high-performing team to its presence in Charleston, South Carolina.

Key Avenue Group is leaving Keller Williams for SERHANT., bringing a team with more than $300 million in career sales. Key Avenue is led by Christopher Smith and Patrick Ryan. SERHANT. first entered South Carolina in 2023.

“We chose SERHANT. because we feel the real estate industry is in need of change,” Smith said in a statement. “In many ways, the industry has become stagnant, and we refuse to accept that. We want to disrupt the market for the better by aligning ourselves with a forward-thinking company that empowers our team and clients with the best marketing and technology available.”

SERHANT. has been on an expansion tear since the success of the brokerage’s Netflix show “Owning Manhattan.” In the four years since Ryan Serhant founded the company, it’s reached almost 800 agents across eight states, and it has doubled in size over the past year.

Over the summer, The Adamo Group of New Jersey joined SERHANT., and earlier this year, the brokerage entered Orlando with the addition of the 16-agent team The Home Squad.

“The leadership at SERHANT. creates an energy that pushes us toward growth,” Ryan said in a statement. “Change is inevitable and presents opportunities. When we bring together people with an abundant mindset, open to collaboration and free from ego, the potential for growth becomes limitless.”