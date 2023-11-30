Senior FDIC official to lead Conference of State Bank Supervisors

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ (CSBS) board of directors appointed Brandon Milhorn – current deputy to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) vice chairman Travis Hill – as its incoming president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Milhorn will assume the new role on Dec. 4, succeeding James Cooper. Cooper retires after serving in the position since June 2022 following the sudden passing of longtime CSBS CEO John Ryan.

Milhorn brings to CSBS nearly three decades of advocacy, policy, legal and regulatory experience, primarily in and around Washington, D.C.

His past career includes five years in senior leadership roles with the FDIC, seven years in the private sector with Raytheon and more than a decade of service as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the U.S. Senate Committee on Intelligence, the CIA and two prominent U.S. Supreme Court clerkships.

“Brandon brings a unique blend of relevant experiences, valuable networks and reputation and the leadership skills necessary to meet the high expectations we have of our next leader, established with extensive input from all CSBS members and staff, that will allow CSBS to realize its full potential,” Lise Kruse, CSBS board chair and North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner, said in a statement.

CSBS supports state regulators in advancing the system of state financial supervision by promoting consumer protection and economic growth while fostering responsive supervision.

Along with convening nonbank and state-chartered bank regulators, the CSBS oversees the National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), which licenses mortgage loan originators.

Cooper previously directed CSBS policy and supervision for nine years as senior vice president and executive vice president.

He joined CSBS following a 30-year career at the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, where he served as deputy director from 1994 to 2013.

“CSBS members serve as the cornerstone of the dual-banking system, supervising the financial services that are the lifeblood of the United States economy,” said Milhorn.

“I am honored to join the dedicated CSBS team as its next CEO, and I am grateful for the trust of our members and the Board of Directors.”